The search for a missing Prince George woman has come to a tragic end.

The body of 25-year-old Amber Wuetz was recovered near 100 Mile House on October 31, after she was not heard from for almost two weeks.

The BC Coroners Service was notified of the discovery the day of, however, the identity of the deceased was not immediately released.

Wuetz was reported missing on October 18 from the Canim – Mahood Lake area, approximately 30km north of 100 Mile House.

“Foul play is not suspected, and conduct of the file has been handed over to the BC Coroners Service,” said Corporal Madonna Saunderson with the North District RCMP.

Next of kin notification has been completed, Saunderson added.

BC Coroners Service is conducting a fact-finding investigation to determine the circumstances of Wuetz’s death.

– With files from Tanner Wallace Scribner, MyCaribooNow.