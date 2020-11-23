A Fort St. John middle school has become the 16th school to be added to the Northern Health list of COVID-19 exposures.

Bert Bowes Middle School (BBMS), located in School District 60 Peace River North, lists November 16 as the date of exposure.

This is the third SD60 school to be added to the list.

North Peace Secondary and Hudson’s Hope Elementary-Junior Secondary have both reported previous exposures.

– with files from, Catherine Garrett, My Nechako Valley Now staff