An assisted living facility in Fort St. John has become the site of a second COVID-19 healthcare outbreak in the north.

Northern Health declared an outbreak today (Monday) at the North Peace Seniors Housing Society apartments, with six confirmed cases.

All six cases are residents of the facility.

As a result, residents are being asked to take extra precautions, including reducing visitors and social interactions.

People at risk have been asked to self-isolate in their apartments.

Common rooms have been closed, and increased cleaning is planned throughout the complex.

All apartment residents are being asked to self-monitor for symptoms, adhere to mask-wearing in public areas, and reduce movement and interactions with others.