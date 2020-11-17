Northern Health continues to urge caution as COVID-19 cases surge province-wide.

The health authority is concerned with the upward trend and frequency of new cases and clusters in the region.

Recent orders in the Fraser Valley to address cases in the Lower Mainland are not currently directed at Northern Health; however, more support is being asked of the public to avoid stricter measures.

Non-essential travel is being discouraged at this time and residents should ensure they are following current orders, guidance, and advice.

• Maintaining our social connections are important for our well-being. However, please keep your bubble small and limited to your household and a handful (up to six) close friends or family (your “safe six”).

• When planning your holiday gathering, please avoid travel and choose to celebrate with individuals in your bubble.

• Physical distancing measures are especially challenging for young people. It is important they also keep their bubble small and, as much as possible, limit their interactions to a close group of friends from within their school cohort.

• Essential workers, such as health-care workers and teachers, play a critical role in our communities and therefore it is imperative they also keep their bubble small.

• Remember: The provincial health officer’s orders to household gatherings applies province-wide. This means no more than six people from outside your household bubble should gather in your home.