The RCMP are investigating a shots fired call to a residential complex on Stuart Drive in Mackenzie that occurred Friday morning.

Just after 1 o’clock, a resident heard a bang and noticed a bullet hole through the upstairs window of the home.

“This appears targeted however it is believed that those responsible were at the wrong house said Sgt Jayson Davidson, NCO i/c Mackenzie RCMP.

“The outcome could have ended tragically.”

Upon further investigation, more bullet holes were found in one of the walls.

Police ask anyone who may have witnessed the incident to come forward.