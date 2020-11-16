A long period of snowfall is heading in the direction of Highway 97 and the Pine Pass.

Environment Canada Meteorologist Alyssa Charbonneau told Vista Radio what we can expect during the snowfall warning.

“What we are expecting is that we’ll start to see snow beginning tonight overnight and into Tuesday with about 20 centimetres of snow expected but we are also looking at some strong northerly winds to come in with this system.”

She added fall is normally where we get a lot of active storms moving up through the Pacific Ocean and into our region.

“Fall is kind of our season where we have storms moving off the Pacific with some bringing up warm air and we are not really into that cold winter weather yet. To see things moving back and forth is not unusual for this time of year.”

“This low is coming up through the south so it’s bringing with it a fair amount of warm air and for some parts of the southern and central interiors into Prince George, the warm air will make it far enough north that what begins as snow will change to rain but then behind the warm front, we will see the cold front push through bringing temperatures back down.”

Drivers can anticipate changing and deteriorating travel conditions.

Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways, and parking lots may become difficult to navigate due to accumulating snow.