Spirit of the North Logo (Photo by Spirit of the North)

Spirit of the North Healthcare Foundation donated three portable electrogastrogram (EGG) machines to a number of Health Care Facilities in the Omineca Region.

The machines went to the Community Health Centre in Fraser Lake, St. John’s Hospital in Vanderhoof and the Stuart Lake General Hospital in Fort St. James.

“We are so excited to see donations working in the area where donors have designated their generous gifts,” said Judy Neiser, CEO of Spirit of the North, “that’s our promise and it makes a difference for better healthcare closer to home in the North.”

The decision to make this donation was made after Northern Health and Spirit of the North identified a serious need for the equipment at each facility.

Each machine will provide better healthcare to the residents of the communities and surrounding regions.

According to Spirit of the North, it is now more important than ever for this type of equipment to be available as travelling for healthcare and appointments isn’t always safe or convenient.