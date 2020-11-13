(Rahim Somani is the new VP of Finance and Administration at UNBC. Photo supplied by UNBC)

UNBC has unveiled its new Vice-President, Finance, and Administration.

Rahim Somani began his new role at UNBC on November 2nd.

He spent more than a decade overseeing the finance and operations at the University of Central Asia.

“We are fortunate to have attracted such a strong candidate with a breadth of skills and experience and I have no doubt that he will provide the strategic thinking and leadership needed from those on our senior administration team,” said Dr. Geoff Payne, UNBC’s interim president, and chancellor.

Prior to his time at UCA, he was the Interim Chief Executive Officer at Aga Khan Education Service, Pakistan, holding a variety of roles within the organization dating back to 1998.

“I truly feel fortunate to be a part of UNBC, the university both in and for the north, at this important juncture,” said Somani.

Somani received his Bachelor of Commerce from the University of Karachi in 1992 along with his Master of Arts in Educational Planning, Economics and International Development from University College London’s Institute of Education in 2006.