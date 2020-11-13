The Prince George RCMP have been cleared of any possible wrongdoing following an incident last month in our city.

The Independent Investigations Office of BC concluded a recent investigation involving local police in the northern capital.

Just after 9am on October 1st, a man was arrested by police at the intersection of George Street and First Avenue regarding a prior matter.

He was transported to the detachment and video evidence showed the man moving around without issue while in custody and at no time was force used against him.

Later on, the suspect attended court and was transferred to the Prince George Regional Correctional Centre (PGRCC) by BC Sheriffs.

Two days later (October 3rd), the man was found deceased in his cell and post-mortem information confirmed no evidence of injury or trauma contributing to his death.

The IIO’s Chief Civilian Director has reviewed the evidence – including video and medical information determining the death is not the result of the actions or inaction of any officer.

A link to the full release can be found here.