Northern Health reminds residents to avoid any non-essential travel to the Lower Mainland during the pandemic.

While our region is not impacted by the most recent provincial health orders limiting social interactions and gatherings, Northern Health is concerned about the rising number of infections related to the Greater Vancouver Area.

However, Communications Officer, Haylee Seiter did offer one exception.

“Necessary medical and health care appointments out of the area would be considered essential travel.”

“We always continue to be concerned with the number of cases and that’s why it so important for people to follow the guidelines. The BC Centre for Disease Control and we have good information for people to look at.”

Northern Health reported seven more people tested positive on Tuesday for a total of 477 cases with 50 of them active.