Two individuals are dead after a single-vehicle rollover crash, about 6 kilometers West of Vanderhoof this morning (Tuesday).

RCMP attended a report of a vehicle overturned in a creek at about 11:23 am, with two people inside.

The driver was removed from the vehicle and taken to hospital, however, later succumbed to injuries.

The passenger of the vehicle was pronounced dead on scene.

“The investigation is ongoing and although causal factors have yet to be determined, the roads were reported to be snow-covered and slippery at the time of the collision,” said Corporal Madonna Saunderson.

“There are no known witnesses and police are hoping to talk to anyone who may have seen this crash,” she added.

The Highway is now open after being closed for several hours.

Anyone with information is asked to contact RCMP or Crimestoppers.