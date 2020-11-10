A single-vehicle incident west of Vanderhoof has resulted in Highway 16 West being closed in both directions.

RCMP say a vehicle is upside down in a nearby creek.

According to Corporal Madonna Saunderson, the crash occurred at about 11:21 am today (Tuesday), but there is no estimated time of reopening.

No injuries or fatalities have been confirmed as of the initial report.

A collision reconstructionist has also been called to the scene.