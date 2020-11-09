TC Energy’s Coastal GasLink Project is investing $150,000 into the College of New Caledonia (CNC) through the funding of bursaries, industry certification courses, and new trades equipment.

“Coastal GasLink is aiming to leave a legacy of skills development with our project,” said Kiel Giddens, Public Affairs Manager, Coastal GasLink.

“We’ve been investing in skills development and long-term education programs to support Indigenous and local residents since project planning started and we are proud to partner again with the College of New Caledonia,”

The company’s investment will support unique programs such as the Pathway to Pipeline Readiness: CNC Skills Fund Bursaries, which support trades and technologies students in need.

These awards range from $750 to $1,000 and are open to students enrolled in trades aligning with Coastal GasLink’s construction and operational needs such as heavy machinery, welding, metal fabrication, power engineering, professional cook, electrical, and carpentry.

Additionally, funding will assist in the purchasing of new trades equipment and upgrading of existing equipment for trades programs at five CNC campuses including Prince George, Burns Lake, Vanderhoof, Fort St. James, and Mackenzie.

This marks the second funding agreement between Coastal GasLink and CNC.

The first was a $250,000 investment dedicated to student awards, a Safety Training Week, and to expand Digital Delivery Instruction.