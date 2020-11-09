Prince George-Valemount MLA Shirley Bond stated seeing Kamala Harris become the first woman to become Vice-President of the United States is a watershed moment.

Bond is entering her sixth term in the legislature and was the first woman to be named Attorney General in the province’s history in 2011.

Bond understands fully the adversities a woman faces in the political game.

“Barriers do exist for people in particular and for others who may not have the opportunity to even be considered for some of those positions so from my perspective I have certainly faced some of those challenges.”

“I think it’s important that we recognize historic moments when women get to places and are part of decision-making processes that they haven’t had a chance to be before.”

When it comes to breaking down gender-based barriers, Bond certainly knows a thing or two about the topic.

“I was the first female Attorney General in the province’s history and I can assure you that there were many talented and capable women long before me that could have held that position. I do think that this is about making sure the best person gets the opportunity.”

“I do believe in the best person for the job. I don’t rely on my gender to get a job and I believe I have to work hard and have the skill set necessary.”

Harris along with President-elect Joe Biden begin their first term in the White House on January 20th.