'X' marks the spot on a voting ballot. (courtesy of Pixabay)

About 35-hundred mail-in ballots were counted in Prince George-Valemount according to Elections BC.

Liberal Shirley Bond easily won the riding with 56% of the vote.

In addition, another 34-hundred mail-in ballots were counted in PG-Mackenzie where Liberal Mike Morris captured 51%.

With over 660-thousand absentee ballots counted province-wide, Spokesperson Andrew Watson was asked if this could become a future trend.

“Certainly, I think the pandemic was a big factor in terms of voters deciding to vote-by-mail this election so it will be interesting to see if that trend continues in the future.”

A recount has been ordered for the West Vancouver-Sea to Sky riding due to the 41 vote spread with the Liberal slightly ahead of the Green candidate.

Official results have the NDP with 57 seats, followed by the BC Liberals with 28 while the BC Greens secured two.