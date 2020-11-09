(Photo supplied by the Candidates)
The final count for the 2020 BC Election has been tallied.
At the conclusion of the count, the New Democrats led the charge with 57 seats taking nearly 48% of the popular vote, well ahead of the BC Liberals who clinched 28 seats and just 33.7% of the vote.
The BC Green Party pulled up the rear only having two members elected and 15% of the total votes.
In Nechako Lakes, John Rustad of the Liberals checked in with 52% of the total vote beating out NDP hopeful Annie Marie Sam (34% of the popular vote).
Margo Maley (Independent), Jon Rempel (Libertarian), and Dan Stuart (Christian Heritage Party) all received over 4% support.
Prince George Liberal MLA’s Shirley Bond and Mike Morris are headed back for another term in Victoria.
Bond claimed the Prince George-Valemount riding netting 56% of the popular vote defeating NDP candidate Laura Parent who was the runner up with 27% of votes cast.
Mackenzie Kerr (14.89% of the total votes) of the Greens and Sean Robson of the BC Libertarian Party (2.45%) were third and fourth in the race.
Morris took the PG-Mackenzie constituency with 8,543 votes (50.8% of the popular vote) beating out Mackenzie Mayor and NDP candidate Joan Atkinson (34% of the vote).
Catherine Kendall, who represented the BC Greens came in third with 11.5% of the total votes while Dee Kranz (Christian Heritage Party of BC) and Raymond Rodgers (BC Libertarian Party) received less than 2% support.
Former Federal NDP MP Nathan Cullen coasted to an easy win in Stikine with 52% of the popular vote.
Gordon Sebastian was the runner-up with over 1,900 votes cast (26.32% of the popular vote).
Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage Party) and Darcy Repen (Rural BC) took 10 and 11% of the total number of votes respectively.