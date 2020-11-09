The final count for the 2020 BC Election has been tallied.

At the conclusion of the count, the New Democrats led the charge with 57 seats taking nearly 48% of the popular vote, well ahead of the BC Liberals who clinched 28 seats and just 33.7% of the vote.

The BC Green Party pulled up the rear only having two members elected and 15% of the total votes.

In Nechako Lakes, John Rustad of the Liberals checked in with 52% of the total vote beating out NDP hopeful Annie Marie Sam (34% of the popular vote).

Margo Maley (Independent), Jon Rempel (Libertarian), and Dan Stuart (Christian Heritage Party) all received over 4% support.

Prince George Liberal MLA’s Shirley Bond and Mike Morris are headed back for another term in Victoria.

Bond claimed the Prince George-Valemount riding netting 56% of the popular vote defeating NDP candidate Laura Parent who was the runner up with 27% of votes cast.

Mackenzie Kerr (14.89% of the total votes) of the Greens and Sean Robson of the BC Libertarian Party (2.45%) were third and fourth in the race.

Morris took the PG-Mackenzie constituency with 8,543 votes (50.8% of the popular vote) beating out Mackenzie Mayor and NDP candidate Joan Atkinson (34% of the vote).

Catherine Kendall, who represented the BC Greens came in third with 11.5% of the total votes while Dee Kranz (Christian Heritage Party of BC) and Raymond Rodgers (BC Libertarian Party) received less than 2% support.

Former Federal NDP MP Nathan Cullen coasted to an easy win in Stikine with 52% of the popular vote.

Gordon Sebastian was the runner-up with over 1,900 votes cast (26.32% of the popular vote).

Rod Taylor (Christian Heritage Party) and Darcy Repen (Rural BC) took 10 and 11% of the total number of votes respectively.