RCMP cruiser (supplied by the RCMP)

Update at 8:40 AM

OPEN – #BCHwy27 is now open to single lane alternating traffic due to vehicle incident at Sowchea Road. #FortStJames — DriveBC NC (@DriveBC_NC) November 9, 2020

Original Story at 7:37 AM

Highway 27 near Fort Saint James is closed to traffic following a two-vehicle incident this morning (Monday).

According to the North District RCMP, it happened at 6:45 when a pickup truck and a logging truck made contact, blocking the road.

A tow truck has been called and no further information has been given at this time.