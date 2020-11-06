Two men received significant jail time for their involvement in a three-year-old homicide, which claimed the lives of two others.

A spokesperson with the Prince George Courthouse told MyNechakoValleyNow.com, that 25-year-old Seaver Tye Miller was sentenced to life in prison without the eligibility of parole for 15 years while 37-year-old Joshua Steven West was handed life in prison without parole for 13 years.

Just before 3 AM on January 25th, 2017, the RCMP responded to shots fired call on Foothills Boulevard near the intersection of North Nechako Road.

When officers attended, they found 51-year-old Thomas Burt Reed and 46-year-old David Laurin Franks deceased inside of a vehicle while a third person was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

A third suspect, Aaron Ryan Moore was also charged by police in relation to the incident.

In addition, a sentencing hearing for Perry Andrew Charlie is scheduled for next month.

All four suspects remain in custody.