It is being called a grim start to month eleven of the COVID-19 pandemic in BC.

1,120 new infections were reported by provincial health officials for the three day period, for a new total of 15,501.

Case increase update by day:

Friday – Saturday: + 352

Saturday – Sunday: + 389

Sunday – Monday: + 379

In Northern Health, ten individuals tested positive for COVID-19 for 422 overall.

Of the total cases, 2,945 are considered active with 90 people in hospital, 19 of which are in ICU.

Six patients also died from the virus, five in Vancouver Coastal Health and one in Fraser Health.

There are now 28 active outbreaks in the healthcare system.

Case increase by Health Authority:

Fraser Health: + 830

Vancouver Coastal: + 234

Interior: + 36

Northern: + 10

Outside of Canada: +1

