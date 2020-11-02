(CNC Dean of Trades and Technologies Frank Rossi, left, Finning Director, Mining Product Support, Cody Broster, CNC President Dr. Dennis Johnson, and Finning Branch Manager Dallas Haugan stand in front of the newly named Finning Heavy Mechanical Trades Training Facility. Photo supplied by CNC)

Finning Canada has invested $500,000 to assist students enrolled in the heavy mechanical trades program at the College of New Caledonia (CNC).

It will go towards better tools to advance their knowledge in heavy-duty mechanics.

The company’s contribution includes equipment ranging from toolbox sets and engines to transmissions, pumps, and axles.

Due to their partnership, CNC has renamed one of its newest buildings at the Prince George Campus the “Finning Heavy Mechanical Trades Training Facility”.

“By providing tools and equipment to CNC so they can help students gain the necessary experience and education in the trades, we are helping to open doors to gainful employment opportunities for the next generation of talent.”

The college and Finning have had an on-going relationship since 2013.