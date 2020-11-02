A scary house fire near Tabor Lake displaced a couple and their dog early Sunday morning according to the Ferndale Tabor Lake Volunteer Fire Department.

It happened just after 6 o’clock on Rondane Crescent.

Fire Chief Bryant Kemble spoke with MyNechakoValleyNow.com.

“The structure was fully engulfed there was no roof left or anything. With the wind that was blowing at that moment, we took quite a bit of time protecting the exposure of the house next door as it was raining sparks on the next house.”

Kemble added the blaze did provide its fair share of challenges.

“There is no water supply there. We had to shuttle water from four kilometres away and that takes a little time and people away from the fire to take care of that.”

Tracy Calogheros lives with her husband Jon just two doors down from whether the blaze occurred.

She said it was quite the scene.

“My husband and I heard from our bed and once we got outside you could see flames leaping above the neighbor’s house already and it was fully engulfed within 10 minutes, it was crazy fast, hot and unbelievable. Once we were out of the house all of the ashes and sparks were coming down on our house and the neighbor’s house so there was no missing it and it was very reminiscent to the 2018 wildfires that we were very close to.”

Calogheros referenced a house fire she witnessed as a kid, but it was nowhere near the same stratosphere as Sunday’s blaze.

“When I was a kid my parents lived in a duplex and the other side of their house burned down and it’s the only experience I have had with a structure fire but this was way faster and certainly more impressive.”

A GoFundMe page has been set up for the family, where nearly 10-thousand dollars has been raised.

No injuries were reported.