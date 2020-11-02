The Prince George RCMP are investigating a motor vehicle incident involving a pedestrian over the weekend.

At approximately 5:40 PM on Saturday, police received a report from paramedics advising a pedestrian had been struck by a vehicle near the corner of Wiebe Road and Sanderson Road.

Officers identified a full-size pick-up truck and the driver.

“He remained on scene and was the one that provided the initial first aid and called 9-1-1. The injured adult male pedestrian was taken to hospital where he was treated for serious injuries,” said Cpl. Craig Douglass, with the Prince George RCMP.

Alcohol or speed are not believed to be factors.