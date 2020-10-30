BC has gone 10 consecutive days of reporting over 200 cases of COVID-19.

As the province sees 272 more cases today (Friday), BC’s total has reached 14,381 cases.

Northern Health is now at 412 total cases, after seeing 6 more today.

BC has 2,390 active cases and 6,003 people are under active public health monitoring.

With 11,670 people fully recovered, BC’s recovery rate is now 81%.

78 individuals are fighting COVID-19 in hospital, 25 of whom are in intensive care.

The provincial death roll has reached 263 after one more person died.

There have been three new health-care facility outbreaks, and there are now 24 active health care outbreaks.

One new community outbreak was identified at Suncor Firebag Oil Sands.

“As we all enjoy Halloween tomorrow, make it about the treats and not the tricks. Respect homes that are choosing not to participate this year and give everyone the space to stay safe, both indoors and outdoors,” warned Provincial Health Officer, Dr.Bonnie Henry.

REGION BREAKDOWN:

Northern Health – 412 (+6)

Interior Health – 741(+7)

Vancouver Coastal – 4,664 (+76)

Fraser – 8,219 (+183)

Island – 256 (=)

Outside of Canada 89 (=)