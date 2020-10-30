Charges have been laid against three people involved in a scary collision on Highway 97 in Prince George on Wednesday.

The BC Prosecution Service has charged 34-year-old Jocelyn Rae Wood of Chetwynd with the following Criminal Code charges:

Dangerous operation of a conveyance (vehicle)

Refuse to provide a breath sample

Fail to stop after accident

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

31-year-old Brittany Ann Bisenberger of Chetwynd and 26-year-old Dallas Raymond Garbitt of Moberly Lake have also been charged with:

Possession of property obtained by crime over $5000

Wood appeared in court and was released on documents to reappear on December 8th.

Bisenberger and Garbitt were released and are scheduled to appear in court on November 25th.

The incident led to six people being hospitalized, two of which were paramedics, however, their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

The investigation led officers to believe a stolen vehicle was driven through a ditch on to the highway striking the median barricade, colliding with a southbound ambulance, which then made contact with another truck towing a trailer.

The ambulance was transporting two patients and alcohol and speed are considered factors.

A portion of the highway was closed for several hours before reopening to traffic.