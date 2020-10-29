The Westgate Avenue Co-op raised $1,049 to Sources Community Resource Society (SOURCES)as part of the 2020 Fuel Good Day on September 15th.

Fuel Good Day is an annual fundraiser put on by Co-op nation-wide, 10 cents from every litre of gas and diesel and $1 from different ‘Gas Bar’ products go towards a local charity.

“We’re proud to give back and get behind local initiatives that are working to address the needs of our community,” said Allan Bieganski, GM of Four Rivers Co-op.

‘SOURCES’ is a non-profit that offers various social wellness services to support LGBTQ2S+ individuals and those who are coping with isolation, addiction, mental illness, disabilities and conflict.

In addition, the Co-op Vanderhoof location donated over $1,000 to the Vanderhoof Children’s Theatre.

“During COVID-19, it is even more important that organizations support one another and continue to build relationships,” added David Young, CEO of SOURCES.

Last year, Co-op locations across Western Canada donated over $685,000 from Fuel Good Day, over $1.9 million has been raised across Canada since 2017.