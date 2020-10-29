If you have travel plans to the BC Peace Region, you might want to change them.

A snowfall warning for Highway 97 and the Pine Pass has been issued by Environment Canada.

Amounts of 10 to 20 centimeters are expected.

A warm front ahead of an approaching Pacific low-pressure system will spread snow at times heavy to the Williston region and Pine Pass this evening then to the BC Peace region by midnight.

The snow is forecast to end tomorrow (Friday).

Be prepared to adjust your driving with changing road conditions.

Visibility may be suddenly reduced at times in heavy snow.