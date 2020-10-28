Three people have been arrested after a stolen truck was involved in a serious collision along Highway 97 in Prince George.

This led to six people being hospitalized, two of which were paramedics, however, their injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Just after 11:15 am today (Wed), the RCMP and emergency crews located two pick-up trucks and an ambulance involved in the incident.

The investigation led officers to believe the stolen vehicle was driven through a ditch on to the highway striking the median barricade, colliding with a southbound ambulance, which then made contact with another truck towing a trailer.

The ambulance was transporting two patients and alcohol and speed are considered factors.

A portion of the highway will be closed for several hours.