Six people taken to hospital, three arrested after Highway 97 crash in PG
(Photo supplied by Karen Cadle)
Incident photo (Photo by Dione Wearmouth, mypgnow)
Three people have been arrested after a stolen truck was involved in a serious collision along Highway 97 in Prince George.
This led to six people being hospitalized, two of which were paramedics, however, their injuries are not considered life-threatening.
Just after 11:15 am today (Wed), the RCMP and emergency crews located two pick-up trucks and an ambulance involved in the incident.
The investigation led officers to believe the stolen vehicle was driven through a ditch on to the highway striking the median barricade, colliding with a southbound ambulance, which then made contact with another truck towing a trailer.
The ambulance was transporting two patients and alcohol and speed are considered factors.
A portion of the highway will be closed for several hours.