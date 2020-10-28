Laureen Campbell Fabian was last seen October 28th of 2019. Photo supplied by BC RCMP)

The search for Laureen Campbell Fabian continues after she disappeared without a trace last fall.

The Houston woman was last seen on October 28th where she left home to go for a walk but has not been seen or heard from since.

Madonna Saunderson of the North District RCMP spoke with MyPGNow.com.

“We are appealing to the public that someone may have seen or known something on the activities of her disappearance from that timeline.”

She said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Houston detachment or Crime Stoppers.