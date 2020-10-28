Police in Prince George would like the public’s help in locating a missing person that has not spoken to the family in over a month.

On Monday, October 12th, police received a report of a missing woman, 27-year-old Denise Nicole Mortimer.

Extensive efforts have been made to locate Mortimer, without success.

She is described as:

  • Caucasian female
  • 155 cm (5’1)
  • 50 kg (110 lbs)
  • Green eyes
  • Brown hair, but could be dyed blonde

Mortimer frequents downtown and is known to travel to Vanderhoof on occasion.

She is not believed to have access to a vehicle.

If you have any information on where Mortimer might be, please contact the detachment.