Police in Prince George would like the public’s help in locating a missing person that has not spoken to the family in over a month.

On Monday, October 12th, police received a report of a missing woman, 27-year-old Denise Nicole Mortimer.

Extensive efforts have been made to locate Mortimer, without success.

She is described as:

Caucasian female

155 cm (5’1)

50 kg (110 lbs)

Green eyes

Brown hair, but could be dyed blonde

Mortimer frequents downtown and is known to travel to Vanderhoof on occasion.

She is not believed to have access to a vehicle.

If you have any information on where Mortimer might be, please contact the detachment.