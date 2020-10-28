PG Police on the lookout for missing 27-year-old woman
(Photo supplied by the Prince George RCMP)
Police in Prince George would like the public’s help in locating a missing person that has not spoken to the family in over a month.
On Monday, October 12th, police received a report of a missing woman, 27-year-old Denise Nicole Mortimer.
Extensive efforts have been made to locate Mortimer, without success.
She is described as:
- Caucasian female
- 155 cm (5’1)
- 50 kg (110 lbs)
- Green eyes
- Brown hair, but could be dyed blonde
Mortimer frequents downtown and is known to travel to Vanderhoof on occasion.
She is not believed to have access to a vehicle.
If you have any information on where Mortimer might be, please contact the detachment.