Nechako Lakes will continue to remain in the hands of the BC Liberals, despite the projected provincial majority for the NDP.

Incumbent Liberal MLA John Rustad has received 3,690 votes as of election night (October 24), working out to 52.88 percent of the popular ballot.

This will be Rustad’s fifth term in the position, he has held the seat since 2005.

“It’s mixed feelings from me this evening(Saturday)” Rustad told Vista Radio. “Obviously, I’m pleased so far but we do have yet to see the final numbers.”

“My final thoughts would be to thank all the candidates who put their names forward, both in my riding in Nechako Lakes and across the province. A democracy needs people to step up and it can be very tough, at times, on people.”

Rustad is pleased to retain his seat, however, he is unhappy with the projected NDP majority government.

“I think there were a lot of surprises, actually. Some of the ridings that went to the NDP were quite a surprise to me,” he said.

“I can tell you the big thought on my mind is a lot of people voted because of Covid-19 and the immediate need we have in the province. That’s a very important issue. We have another big issue. That’s the economic challenge and recovery … there is a lot of work to be done.”

NDP candidate Anne Marie Sam was the runner up in the riding with 32.89 % of the popular vote and 2,515 ballots at the time of publication.

Sam also placed second in the 2017 provincial election behind Rustad.

Following Sam, it was Dan Stuart of the Christian Heritage Party with 386 ballots and five percent of the popular vote.

In fourth, Jon Rempel of the Libertarian Party secured 374 votes, with 4.85%.

Independent Margot Maley finished fifth, with 4.38 percent of the vote and 336 ballots.

