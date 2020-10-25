BC Election 2020 Live Results: Rustad re-elected in Nechako Lakes
The polls have closed and results are coming in for the 2020 BC Election.
Vista Radio is providing extensive coverage of the vote, including Nechako Lakes where John Rustad is on the verge of a fifth term in Victoria
The race was contested by five candidates:
- NDP candidate Ann Marie Sam
- BC Liberal incumbent John Rustad
- Independent candidate Margot Maley
- BC Libertarian candidate Jon Rempel
- Christian Heritage Party candidate Dan Stuart
Here are the latest results:
Vote Total Percentage of Votes
Sam 2,009 33%
Rustad 3,052 51%
Maley 281 4.70%
Rempel 303 5%
Stuart 318 5%
64 out of 83 polls reporting.
Mail-in ballots will be counted at a later date
This page will be updated continually throughout the night as results become available.