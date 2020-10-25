The polls have closed and results are coming in for the 2020 BC Election.

Vista Radio is providing extensive coverage of the vote, including Nechako Lakes where John Rustad is on the verge of a fifth term in Victoria

The race was contested by five candidates:

NDP candidate Ann Marie Sam

BC Liberal incumbent John Rustad

Independent candidate Margot Maley

BC Libertarian candidate Jon Rempel

Christian Heritage Party candidate Dan Stuart

Here are the latest results:

Vote Total Percentage of Votes

Sam 2,009 33%

Rustad 3,052 51%

Maley 281 4.70%

Rempel 303 5%

Stuart 318 5%

64 out of 83 polls reporting.

Mail-in ballots will be counted at a later date

This page will be updated continually throughout the night as results become available.