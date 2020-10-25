The polls have closed and results are coming in for the 2020 BC Election.

Vista Radio is providing extensive coverage of the vote, including Nechako Lakes where John Rustad is on the verge of a fifth term in Victoria

The race was contested by five candidates:

  • NDP candidate Ann Marie Sam
  • BC Liberal incumbent John Rustad
  • Independent candidate Margot Maley
  • BC Libertarian candidate Jon Rempel
  • Christian Heritage Party candidate Dan Stuart

Here are the latest results:

                                                                      Vote Total                                      Percentage of Votes
Sam                                                                      2,009                                                          33%

Rustad                                                                 3,052                                                          51%

Maley                                                                   281                                                             4.70%

Rempel                                                                303                                                             5%

Stuart                                                                  318                                                             5%

64 out of 83 polls reporting.

Mail-in ballots will be counted at a later date

This page will be updated continually throughout the night as results become available.