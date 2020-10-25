The polls have closed and results are coming in for the 2020 BC Election.

Vista Radio is providing extensive coverage of the vote, where an NDP majority government is being predicted.

The premier race was contested by three candidates:

  • NDP Leader and incumbent John Horgan
  • BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson
  • BC Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau

Here are the latest results:

                                                      Vote Total                      Percentage of Votes
NDP                                                 430,918                                 44.6%

BC Liberals                                     343,905                                  35.6%

Green Party                                    150,453                                  15.58%

Mail-in ballots will be counted at a later date

This page will be updated continually throughout the night as results become available.