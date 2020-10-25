The polls have closed and results are coming in for the 2020 BC Election.

Vista Radio is providing extensive coverage of the vote, where an NDP majority government is being predicted.

The premier race was contested by three candidates:

NDP Leader and incumbent John Horgan

BC Liberal Leader Andrew Wilkinson

BC Greens Leader Sonia Furstenau

Here are the latest results:

Vote Total Percentage of Votes

NDP 430,918 44.6%

BC Liberals 343,905 35.6%

Green Party 150,453 15.58%

Mail-in ballots will be counted at a later date

This page will be updated continually throughout the night as results become available.