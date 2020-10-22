(Photo supplied by VistaRadio staff)
Nearly one in five people in both PG ridings that are registered took advantage of advanced voting.
The week-long period to cast an early ballot came to a close yesterday (Wednesday).
Prince George-Mackenzie tallied 6,459 early votes out of the 34,433 registered voters (18.7% turnout)
However, it was slightly higher in Prince George-Valemount where they had 7,152 people advanced ballots cast from the 36,700 residents who were registered to vote (19.4% turnout)
“Usually, the advanced voting period turnout goes into a U-shape so the first day is a big day then the last day turns out to be a big day with the number of voters participating,” said Andrew Watson, Elections BC Spokesperson.
In Nechako Lakes, only 9% of registered voters (1,539 people) marked down an early ballot.
Province-wide, over 681-thousand people voted early in 2020, which equates to 19.5%.
Watson added the number of residents who voted ahead in BC is similar to the previous election in 2017.
“I would describe as relatively the same. The advanced voting period is a bit different this time, we had a seven-day advanced voting period this election as we added an additional day to give voters more opportunity to vote but also give more time with our pandemic response.”
Here are daily voter counts for each riding:
Prince George-Mackenzie
Thursday, October 15th – 1,046
Friday, October 16th – 740
Saturday, October 17th – 946
Sunday, October 18th – 558
Monday, October 19th – 917
Tuesday, October 20th – 1,028
Wednesday, October 21st – 1,224
Prince George-Valemount
Thursday, October 15th – 1,395
Friday, October 16th – 1,075
Saturday, October 17th – 790
Sunday, October 18th – 641
Monday, October 19th – 795
Tuesday, October 20th – 1,065
Wednesday, October 21st – 1,391
Nechako Lakes
Thursday, October 15th – 424
Friday, October 16th – 297
Saturday, October 17th – 236
Sunday, October 18th – 89
Monday, October 19th – 124
Tuesday, October 20th – 211
Wednesday, October 21st – 158
This year’s General Election is set for Saturday