Prince George Regional Traffic Services (PGRTS) are looking for two commercial truck drivers who may have had a near-miss with the vehicle involved in a crash near Vanderhoof on September 26.

One Northern BC woman in her 20’s died on scene and another Alberta woman in her 20’s was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

The vehicle involved was a black, 2018 Chevrolet Silverado pickup with an Alberta license plate, travelling on Highway 16 towards Vanderhoof.

Police believe the commercial trucks involved are believed to be a westbound bulk transport truck and an eastbound tanker truck.

The drivers of those commercial trucks are asked to contact investigators with any information they may have regarding this vehicle or the collision.

Vanderhoof RCMP responded to the original report of a single-vehicle crash on Highway 16 near Hillcrest Way in Cluculz Lake, however, PGRTS has taken over the investigation.

Anyone with information or additional dashcam footage of the collision is asked to contact PGRTS at 250-649-4004 and reference file 2020-577.