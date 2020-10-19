A 64-year-old woman was found dead on scene this weekend following a motor vehicle incident near Burns Lake.

“Police responded to a head-on collision East of Burns Lake involving two pickup trucks,” explained Corporal Madonna Saunderson.

The incident happened around 4:50 pm on Saturday, the other pickup had two passengers that were taken to hospital with injuries.

“We don’t have any cause of factors just yet,” explained Corporal Madonna Saunderson,” however the weather and road conditions were described as poor.”

The 64-year-old was the only occupant of her vehicle.

According to Saunderson, the investigation is ongoing.