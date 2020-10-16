Northern Health has now reached 350 total cases of Covid-19 after the region reported an additional five infections.

Accross BC, 155 cases were identified, including nine epi-linked cases, for a total of 11,189.

Of the total cases, 1,513 are active with 72 people in hospital and 26 in intensive care.

There has been one new COVID-19 related death, for a total of 251 deaths in British Columbia.

Meanwhile no new health care outbreaks have been announced; officials continue to respond to 17.

“There has been one new community outbreak at the Tim Hortons in Merritt. There also continue to be exposure events around the province. Public alerts and notifications are posted on the BC Centre for Disease Control’s (BCCDC) website and on all health authorities’ websites,” said Doctor Bonnie Henry in a statement.

As the provincial election looms, Doctor Henry says extra safety protocols have been put in place but voters need to be careful if they go cast their ballot in person.

“Remember to give others the space to stay safe when going to vote, wash your hands before and after voting, and consider using a mask if distancing is a challenge,” she said.

3,713 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and the recovery rate is 83.0 percent.

BREAKDOWN:

4,036 – Vancouver Coastal (+62)

5,884 – Fraser (+84)

240 – Island (+1)

590 – Interior (+3)

350 – Northern (+5)

89 – outside of Canada (=)