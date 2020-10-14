It is the 13th consecutive day BC has reported over 100 new infections of Covid-19.

158 new cases of the virus, five of which are epi-linked, have been announced in the province today (Wednesday) for a total of 10,892. ‘

Northern Health has seen a pair of new cases in the past day, for a total of 343.

There are 1,496 active cases in the province with 84 people in hospital and 24 in ICU.

3,608 people who are under active public health monitoring as a result of identified exposure to known cases and 9,112 people who tested positive have recovered.

“One of the best things that we can do to protect ourselves and those around us is to pay close attention to how we are feeling, by doing our own personal health check each day. This is particularly important if we have recently spent time with people outside of our household bubble or ‘safe six,” said Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry.

“If you are at all feeling unwell, be the COVID-19 champion who makes the choice to stay home and stay away from others. If you have any symptoms, contact 811 or your health-care provider to arrange for testing.”

The death toll remains at 250; no new deaths have been reported.

There have been no new health-care facility outbreaks.

The outbreak at St. Paul’s Hospital has been declared over.

In total, 17 long-term care or assisted-living facilities and two acute-care facilities have active outbreaks.

BREAKDOWN

3,941 – Vancouver Coastal (+49)

5,697 – Fraser (+102)

237 – Island (+2)

585 – Interior (+3)

343- Northern (+2)

89 – outside of Canada (=)