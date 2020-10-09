The unemployment rate in Prince George saw a slight uptick in September according to Stats Canada.

After coming in at 9.6% in August, Labour Division Analyst Vince Ferrao told Vista Radio the job market remained flat to kick off the fall.

“The number of people employed came in at 48,200, a year ago it was about 49,900. We have an unemployment rate of 9.9% this September and compared to a year ago, it was 5.7%.”

However, BC’s unemployment rate improved dramatically last month as the province continues to recover from COVID-19.

After recording a mark of 10.7% in August, Ferrao stated BC enjoyed a decline of over two points last month.

“It’s 8.4% this September and if you probably remember a year ago, it was much less than that at 4.8%.”

Canada’s economy added 378-thousand jobs in September, pushing the jobless figure down to 9% a decline of just over a point from August where it was 10.2.

Here is a provincial breakdown: