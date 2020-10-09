Two drivers are in hospital after a two-vehicle collision near Vanderhoof.

RCMP responded to the intersection of Highway 16 and Blackwater road just after 5:00 p.m. last night (Thursday).

Through investigation, it was determined that a grey sedan crossed Highway 16 from Macdonald Rd to Blackwater Road.

As the sedan crossed over it was struck by an SUV that made contact with the passenger side of the sedan.

The highway was closed while emergency crews attended the incident, and reopened at about 9:00 pm after the area was cleared.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or has dashcam footage is asked to contact RCMP.