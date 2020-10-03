X' marks the spot on a voting ballot. (courtesy of Pixabay)

The deadline to submit to run for all local ridings was yesterday (Friday), the candidates are as follows:

Prince George/Mackenzie

Joan Atkinson, New Democratic Party (NDP)

Mike Morris, BC Liberal Party (Running for re-election)

Catharine Kendall, Green Party

Dee Kranz, Christian Heritage Party

Raymond Rodgers, Libertarian

Prince George/Valemont

Mackenzie Kerr, Green Party

Laura Parent, NDP

Shirley Bond, Liberal Party (Running for re-election)

Sean Robson, Libertarian

Nechako Lakes

Dan Stuart, Christian Heritage Party

John Rustad, Liberal Party (Running for re-election)

Ann Marie Sam, NDP

Jon Rempel, Libertarian

Margo Maley, Independant

