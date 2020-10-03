And we’re off! All candidates running for MLA set
X' marks the spot on a voting ballot. (courtesy of Pixabay)
The deadline to submit to run for all local ridings was yesterday (Friday), the candidates are as follows:
Prince George/Mackenzie
- Joan Atkinson, New Democratic Party (NDP)
- Mike Morris, BC Liberal Party (Running for re-election)
- Catharine Kendall, Green Party
- Dee Kranz, Christian Heritage Party
- Raymond Rodgers, Libertarian
Prince George/Valemont
- Mackenzie Kerr, Green Party
- Laura Parent, NDP
- Shirley Bond, Liberal Party (Running for re-election)
- Sean Robson, Libertarian
Nechako Lakes
- Dan Stuart, Christian Heritage Party
- John Rustad, Liberal Party (Running for re-election)
- Ann Marie Sam, NDP
- Jon Rempel, Libertarian
- Margo Maley, Independant
For a full list of all candidates in BC, click here.