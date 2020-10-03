The deadline to submit to run for all local ridings was yesterday (Friday), the candidates are as follows:

Prince George/Mackenzie

  • Joan Atkinson, New Democratic Party (NDP)
  • Mike Morris, BC Liberal Party (Running for re-election)
  • Catharine Kendall, Green Party
  • Dee Kranz, Christian Heritage Party
  • Raymond Rodgers, Libertarian

Prince George/Valemont

  • Mackenzie Kerr, Green Party
  • Laura Parent, NDP
  • Shirley Bond, Liberal Party (Running for re-election)
  • Sean Robson, Libertarian

Nechako Lakes

  • Dan Stuart, Christian Heritage Party
  • John Rustad, Liberal Party (Running for re-election)
  • Ann Marie Sam, NDP
  • Jon Rempel, Libertarian
  • Margo Maley, Independant

For a full list of all candidates in BC, click here.