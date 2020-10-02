Northern Health man in his 60’s dies of COVID-19
Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry (photo by BC Govenrment Flickr)
The regional death toll has reached 3 as a Northern Health man in his 60’s has died of COVID-19.
BC’s death toll increases to 238 after 3 more people passed away in the province today (Friday).
Northern Health has 30 active cases, which is down by 5 from Thursday.
Province-wide the active case count is 1,302 (up by 41).
BC Health officials announced 161 new cases today (Friday), including 1 from the North.
The province has 9,381 cases overall, with 318 of them from Northern Health.
63 people are in the hospital (16 in ICU), none are from the North.
3,114 people under active public health monitoring and with 7,813 people recovered from the virus the recovery rate is 83%.
There are no new community or school outbreaks, however, there has been one new health care outbreak and are now 14 active health care outbreaks.
BREAKDOWN:
318 (+1)– Northern Health
535 (=) – Interior Health
3,440 (+80) – Vancouver Coastal Health
4,712 (+79) – Fraser Health
209 (=) – Island Health
88 (+1) – outside of Canada