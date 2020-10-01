The Board of Governors at UNBC extended the term of Interim President Geoff Payne by another two years.

He replaced Daniel Weeks who stepped down in February due to health reasons.

“We are fortunate to have a talented individual such as Geoff come forward to take on this leadership position,” said UNBC Board of Governors Chair, Aaron Ekman.

“Under his leadership, we are seeing continued progress towards critical University initiatives such as academic re-structuring and ongoing enrolment growth. In addition, Geoff is taking on issues such as Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, the labour relations climate, and focusing on building relationships across our community. Although we face challenges, we have many opportunities in front of us as well, and we are very confident in making this decision.”

Dr. Payne’s term will now run until the end of August 2022.

The board will continue with a search process for a President.

“I’m humbled by the Board’s vote of confidence in me,” said Dr. Payne.

“I’m looking forward to continuing the work needed to support the Board’s strategic direction. I’m fully committed to helping create an environment that provides for an outstanding experience for our students, that supports our faculty in their teaching and research endeavors, and that continues to empower our staff to provide exceptional service to our mandate.”

