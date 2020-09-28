The number of Covid-19 patients in Northern Health continues to climb, as the health authority has now surpassed the 300-mark.

14 cases were reported in the region over the weekend, for 303 total infections.

Meanwhile, across the province, 267 people have tested positive since Friday and a total of 8908 people have tested positive since the beginning of the pandemic.

1,302 cases are considered active and of the active cases, 69 people are in hospital and 22 are in ICU.

Three people have died from the virus; 233 people have passed away total.

There have been an additional three outbreaks in the healthcare system, including a third reoccurrence at the Holy Family Hospital involving one staff member.

This leaves 16 active outbreaks in the healthcare system.

Interior Health is also reporting a community outbreak linked to a church in Kelowna.

Case breakdown by day: Fri-Sat: 68 cases Sat-Sun: 125 cases Sun-Mon: 74 cases

REGION BREAKDOWN:

Vancouver: 3,226 (+99)

Fraser: 4,555 (+143)

Vancouver Island: 206 (+2)

Interior: 531 (+9)

Northern: 303 (+14)

Residents of other countries: 87 (+0)