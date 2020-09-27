One woman has died and the other seriously injured in a rollover collision on Highway 16 near Vanderhoof last night.

Vanderhoof RCMP were called to Highway 16 near Hillcrest way just before 6:00 pm, for reports of a single vehicle rollover crash.

The two occupants of a newer pickup truck were both ejected from the vehicle during the collision.

A northern BC woman in her 20’s was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical crews.

An Alberta woman, also in her 20’s, was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Highway 16 was closed in both directions for several hours to allow emergency crews to fully examine and clear the crash scene.

The BC Coroners Service was notified, attended the crash scene, and is also conducting an independent fact-finding investigation.

The RCMP and the BC Coroners Service have no further information to release.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police you are asked to call the Vanderhoof RCMP at 250-567-2222.