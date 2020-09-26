Witset community sees 14 active COVID-19 cases
Witset First Nation (Photo provided by Witset Community News and Events Facebook Page)
The Witset First Nation, located about 25 minutes west of Smithers, now has 14 active cases of COVID-19.
“This is not about individuals, this is about taking measures to eliminate the threat of COVI-19 and protect ourselves and our families,” explained Beverly Clifton Percival, Health Director at Witset Health Centre.
The community has been dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak for a week as of yesterday (Friday).
“We are in it for the long haul and it requires us to reduce our contacts,” she added.
According to Stats Canada, the COVID-19 case fatality rate for First Nations individuals living on-reserve is about one-fifth of the fatality rate in the general Canadian population
Last week, the Witset Band Office Health Center and all KWES facilities closed in response to the three confirmed cases.