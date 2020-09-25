Health Minister Adrian Dix and Chief Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provide an update on COVID-19 on March 31, 2020

With 98 new cases of COVID-19 identified in BC today, the province has reached 8,641 cases, with 11 cases identified in the North, the region has reached 289.

There are now 1,349 active cases in BC, 62 are in hospital, and 19 in intensive care.

With 7,026 recoveries province-wide, BC’s recovery rate is now 81%, seeing a slight bump since yesterday (Thursday).

One more person has died in the Vancouver Coastal Region for a total of 230 deaths in British Columbia.

There are no new community outbreaks but one new health care facility outbreak, as 3,533 people are under active public health monitoring

Currently, there are ten active health care facility outbreaks, all of which are in the Fraser Health Region and Vancouver Coastal region.

REGION BREAKDOWN:

289 (+11) – Northern Health

520 (+5) – Interior Health

3,127 -(+33)- Vancouver Coastal Health

4,412 (+51) – Fraser Health

204 (+1) – Island Health

87 (=) – Outside of Canada