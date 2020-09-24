Northern Health has recorded an additional five cases of Covid-19, marking 278 in the region.

Across the province, 148 infections were reported, as BC now has 8,543 cases.

Of the active cases, 1371 are active, with 60 people in hospital and 20 in ICU.

Two more individuals have died from the virus, 229 people have passed away since the onset of the pandemic.

There are 14 ongoing outbreaks in the BC healthcare system.