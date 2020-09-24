Nak’albun Elementary School, near Fort St. James has become the third school in Northern Health to record a potential exposure to Covid-19.

The independent institution is operated by the Nak’azdli Band, has reported an exposure alert that occurred between September 16-18.

According to the District of Ft. St. James website, the elementary school averages about 100 full-time students.

Schools in Quesnel and Dawson Creek also reported potential exposures from September 10-11.

Northern Health says a notification doesn’t necessarily mean a student has been exposed to Covid-19.

“If you do not receive a phone call or letter from Public Health, your child should continue to attend school,” reads the Northern Health exposure page.

“If your child’s school has been notified of an exposure, no action is required unless you are contacted by public health or are otherwise directed by school officials.”

Northern Health Exposures