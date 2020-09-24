BC Health officials confirmed 91 new cases of COVID-19 today (Wednesday), 7 are from the North, raising the provincial total to 8,395 and the region’s total to 273.

The North has had 29 cases since last Friday and currently has 33 active cases, four less than yesterday (Tuesday).

6 people have been admitted to hospital in the North, and currently, 1 is in ICU.

With 238 people recovering in the North, the recovery rate has been boosted slightly to 87%.

There are 1,376 active cases, 62 are in hospital and 18 are in intensive care.

No more people died, as the death toll remains at 227.

With 6,769 people recovered, the recovery rate has been boosted to 80%.

There are no new community or health care facility outbreaks but 3,368 people under active public health monitoring.

9 health care facilities are currently dealing with outbreaks, all of which are in the Vancouver Coastal and Fraser Health regions.

“New cases and clusters of COVID-19 remain higher than where we would like them to be,” explained Provincial Health Officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry.

REGION BREAKDOWN:

273 (+7) – Northern Health

515 (+4) – Interior Health

3,016 -(+32) Vancouver Coastal Health

4,302 (+48) – Fraser Health

203 (=) – Island Health

86 (=) – Outside of Canada