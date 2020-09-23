SHARE ON:

BC Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe. (Photo supplied by BC Coroners Service)

Today (Wednesday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe.

We touched on a number of topics including:

The number of illicit drug deaths in BC this year already outpacing the 2019 year-end mark

Border closures and reduction of services playing a role in a more contaminated drug supply

Would giving Naloxone kits to the general public be considered helpful?

Is the large volume of deaths taking on a toll on the coroners and other medical personnel?

Why are men are making up the vast majority of deaths?

Are paramedics at risk of getting burned out due to the public health emergency?

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: