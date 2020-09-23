Today (Wednesday), Vista Radio conducted an interview with BC Chief Coroner Lisa Lapointe.

We touched on a number of topics including:

  • The number of illicit drug deaths in BC this year already outpacing the 2019 year-end mark
  • Border closures and reduction of services playing a role in a more contaminated drug supply
  • Would giving Naloxone kits to the general public be considered helpful?
  • Is the large volume of deaths taking on a toll on the coroners and other medical personnel?
  • Why are men are making up the vast majority of deaths?
  • Are paramedics at risk of getting burned out due to the public health emergency?

LISTEN HERE FOR THE FULL INTERVIEW: